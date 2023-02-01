01.02.2023 17:30:00

Signa Sports United to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on February 7, 2023

Signa Sports United N.V. ("SSU” or the "company”), a NYSE-listed specialist sports e-commerce company with businesses in bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports, today announced that the company’s fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 financial results will be released before the markets open on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. SSU’s management will host a conference call on February 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties will be able to access the conference call by dialing 1-855-9796-654 (in the United States) or +1-646-664-1960 (outside of the United States), along with access code 136438. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on SSU’s website at https://investor.signa-sportsunited.com/.

About Signa Sports United:

Signa Sports United (SSU) is a NYSE-listed specialist sports e-commerce company with headquarters in Berlin. It has businesses operating within bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports. SSU has more than 80 online sites and partners with 500 shops serving over 6.5 million customers worldwide. It includes Tennis-Point, WiggleCRC, Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, Campz, Addnature, TennisPro and Outfitter.

Further information: www.signa-sportsunited.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SIGNA Sports United N.V. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu SIGNA Sports United N.V. Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SIGNA Sports United N.V. Registered Shs 4,06 -0,98% SIGNA Sports United N.V. Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX leichter -- DAX gibt deutlich nach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt vor dem Wochenende moderat nach, während der deutsche Leitindex im Freitagshandel klare Verluste hinnehmen muss. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen