|
01.02.2023 17:30:00
Signa Sports United to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on February 7, 2023
Signa Sports United N.V. ("SSU” or the "company”), a NYSE-listed specialist sports e-commerce company with businesses in bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports, today announced that the company’s fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 financial results will be released before the markets open on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. SSU’s management will host a conference call on February 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.
Interested parties will be able to access the conference call by dialing 1-855-9796-654 (in the United States) or +1-646-664-1960 (outside of the United States), along with access code 136438. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on SSU’s website at https://investor.signa-sportsunited.com/.
About Signa Sports United:
Signa Sports United (SSU) is a NYSE-listed specialist sports e-commerce company with headquarters in Berlin. It has businesses operating within bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports. SSU has more than 80 online sites and partners with 500 shops serving over 6.5 million customers worldwide. It includes Tennis-Point, WiggleCRC, Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, Campz, Addnature, TennisPro and Outfitter.
Further information: www.signa-sportsunited.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005755/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SIGNA Sports United N.V. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu SIGNA Sports United N.V. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SIGNA Sports United N.V. Registered Shs
|4,06
|-0,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX leichter -- DAX gibt deutlich nach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt vor dem Wochenende moderat nach, während der deutsche Leitindex im Freitagshandel klare Verluste hinnehmen muss. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.