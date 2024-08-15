|
15.08.2024 13:30:00
Signet Jewelers Announces Timing of Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its second quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 12, 2024.
On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.
The call details are:
Toll Free – North America (+1) 800 549 8228
Local – Toronto (+1) 289 819 1520
Conference ID 97777
Registration for the listen-only webcast is available at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/463875715.
About Signet:
Signet Jewelers Limited is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a Purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet operates eCommerce sites and approximately 2,700 stores under the name brands KAY Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, Blue Nile, James Allen, Rocksbox, Peoples Jewellers, H.Samuel, and Ernest Jones. Our sales derive from the retailing of jewelry, watches, and associated services. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.banter.com, www.diamondsdirect.com, www.bluenile.com, www.jamesallen.com, www.rocksbox.com, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240815288492/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Signet Jewelers Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|
12.06.24
|Ausblick: Signet Jewelers gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
29.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Signet Jewelers zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.03.24
|Ausblick: Signet Jewelers legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.03.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Signet Jewelers präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)