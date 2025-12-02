Signet Jewelers Aktie

WKN DE: A0Q9SE / ISIN: BMG812761002

02.12.2025 13:23:46

Signet Jewelers Limited Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers Limited (SIGY) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $20 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $5.4 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Signet Jewelers Limited reported adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $1.391 billion from $1.349 billion last year.

Signet Jewelers Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20 Mln. vs. $5.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.391 Bln vs. $1.349 Bln last year.

The Board will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share on February 20, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 23, 2026.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Signet Jewelers has revised up its outlook.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted income of $8.43 to $9.59 per share, higher than the earlier outlook of $8.04 to $9.57 per share. Signet Jewelers now anticipates annual sales of $6.70 billion to $6.83 billion against the earlier guidance of $6.67 billion to $6.82 billion.

Analysts, on average, forecast the company to earn $9.2 per share, on revenue of $6.83 billion for the year.

For the fourth quarter, Signet Jewelers anticipates adjusted operating income of $277 million to $327 million, on sales of $2.24 billion to $2.37 billion, below analysts’ forecast of $2.38 billion.

SIG was down by 3.42% at $92.50 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

