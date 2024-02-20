20.02.2024 14:42:00

Silver Spike Investment Agrees To Purchase Loan Portfolio From Chicago Atlantic

(RTTNews) - Silver Spike Investment Corp. (SSIC) Tuesday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Chicago Atlantic Loan Portfolio, LLC for the purchase from CALP of a sizeable portfolio of loans.

As per the agreement, the Company will acquire the CALP Loan Portfolio in exchange for newly issued shares of the Company's common stock with a net asset value equal to the value of the CALP Loan Portfolio.

The specialty finance company expects the closing of the Loan Portfolio Acquisition by mid-2024.

Upon the closing of the Loan Portfolio Acquisition, CALP is expected to own the majority of the Company's common stock.

Separately, Silver Spike Capital, LLC, the investment adviser of the Company, announced that it separately entered into a definitive agreement with Chicago Atlantic BDC Holdings, LLC the investment adviser of CALP. Subsequently, a joint venture between Chicago Atlantic and SSC would be created to combine and jointly operate SSC's, and a portion of Chicago Atlantic's, investment management businesses.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Silver Spike Investment Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Silver Spike Investment Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Silver Spike Investment Corp Registered Shs 9,55 5,76% Silver Spike Investment Corp Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

NVIDIA treibt die Märkte an: Wall Street schließt kräftig im Plus -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach neuem Rekord deutlich fester -- Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index mit Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland waren sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel klar höher. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen