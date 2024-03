Silvercorp Offer For OreCorp To Expire March 22

(RTTNews) - Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM, SVM.TO) said that its off-market takeover bid for all of the ordinary shares in OreCorp Limited (ORR.AX) that it does not already own will close on March 22, 2024.

Silvercorp notes that as of market close on March 14, 2024 the Silvercorp Offer has an implied value of A$0.60 per OreCorp share. This represents a 9% premium to the Perseus Mining Limited offer.

In the event that the 50.1% minimum acceptance condition is not met, Silvercorp will return all shares tendered already back to OreCorp shareholders when the Silvercorp Offer closes.