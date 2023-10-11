|
11.10.2023 22:06:00
Simulations Plus Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) ("Simulations Plus”), announced today that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.
Management will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Investment professionals and all current and prospective shareholders are invited to join the live webcast by registering here. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international) or by clicking on this Call me™ link to request a return call. The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations page of the Simulations Plus website at www.simulations-plus.com/investorscorporate-profile/corporate-profile/ where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.
About Simulations Plus
Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2022 ESG update.
