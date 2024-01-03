Simulations Plus Announces Leadership Appointments Supporting Commitment to Clients and Driving Growth

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) ("Simulations Plus”), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced the following leadership changes effective January 3, 2024.

"We are excited to announce key strategic appointments that will advance our objective to seamlessly and organically align with our clients’ needs,” said Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer. "We have a deep bench of talent at Simulations Plus, and I am delighted to recognize the excellent leadership and accomplishments that each person has demonstrated. This team has a wide range of experience, proven execution and a shared vision that will strengthen our ability to realize our strategic growth initiatives.”

Will Frederick, currently Chief Financial Officer, assumes the additional role of Chief Operating Officer in recognition of his operational leadership. Mr. Frederick has served as Chief Financial Officer since joining Simulations Plus in December 2020.

Dan Szot joins Simulations Plus as Chief Revenue Officer. In this new role, Mr. Szot oversees the sales and marketing teams to identify collaborative cross-selling opportunities and enhance productivity. Mr. Szot was previously at Dassault Systemes where he served as Global Vice President of Sales and Field Operations for the BIOVIA brand. In his over 20 years in the industry, Mr. Szot has had broad experience across all phases of drug development in large organizations in enterprise sales, research discovery, and clinical applications. Mr. Szot reports to Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer.

Josh Fohey transitions from Vice President of Business Development to Senior Vice President, Operations. In this key operational role, Mr. Fohey will leverage his customer insights to provide leadership across all business units supporting client-focused services operations, product operations, and quality management. Mr. Fohey joined Simulations Plus in 2019 as Director of Operations and was promoted to Vice President, Operations in 2020. Prior to joining Simulations Plus, he had several operational, scientific, and business development roles during his 14 years at Covance. In his new role, Mr. Fohey reports to Will Frederick, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Sandra Suarez-Sharp, Ph.D., currently Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, is promoted to President, Regulatory Strategies. Dr. Suarez-Sharp joined Simulations Plus over three years ago and has been instrumental in initiating the company’s regulatory support to clients. Prior to joining Simulations Plus, Dr. Suarez-Sharp had a long and successful career at the Food and Drug Administration including roles in biopharmaceutics, bioequivalence, and clinical pharmacology. In her new role, she is responsible for expanding Simulations Plus’s Regulatory Strategies business unit, a fast-growing component of the company’s overall service offering that is critical to assisting clients in deploying Simulations Plus software and services for regulatory success. Dr. Suarez-Sharp reports to CEO Shawn O’Connor.

