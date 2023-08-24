Simulations Plus Chief Science Officer Dr. Viera Lukacova Honored as Fellow by the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is proud to announce that Dr. Viera Lukacova, Chief Science Officer of the SLP Division, has been elevated to the status of Fellow within the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) and will be formally inducted at the annual PharmSci 360 meeting on October 22, 2023.

"Viera stands out as an eminent figure whose profound contributions have significantly shaped the landscape of physiologically based pharmacokinetics (PBPK) modeling,” said John DiBella, President of the SLP Division at Simulations Plus. "Her scientific insights have advanced the capabilities of software platforms like GastroPlus®, DDDPlus™, and MembranePlus™ that scientists use every day to develop safe and effective treatments for patients worldwide. A tireless advocate, her impact also extends beyond research into the realms of publication, presentation, and education. Through her visionary leadership, pioneering research, and relentless dedication, she has elevated PBPK modeling to unprecedented heights, and we cannot wait to celebrate the well-deserved status she has achieved within AAPS at October’s meeting.”

"The Class of 2023 AAPS Fellows […] were selected based on well-defined criteria for outstanding scientific accomplishments, significant and sustained impact in the pharmaceutical sciences, and exceptional service to the AAPS community,” said AAPS 2023 Fellows Committee Chair Mandip Singh Sachdeva, Ph.D., FAAPS.

Joining Dr. Lukacova as 2023 AAPS Fellows are Dr. Shaukat Ali, Dr. Ben Boyd, Dr. Maria Croyle, Dr. Otilia Koo, Dr. Xiuling Lu, Dr. Wellington Pham, and Dr. Patrick Ronaldson.

To meet with Dr. Lukacova at the 2023 AAPS PharmSci 360 meeting in Orlando, Florida, and learn more about her work, we invite you to schedule a meeting and visit Simulations Plus at booth #2301 in the exhibit hall.

