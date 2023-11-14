Simulations Plus Outlines Paths to Win at 2023 Investor Day

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) ("Simulations Plus”), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today will host its investor day virtually, as previously announced.

Chief Executive Officer Shawn O’Connor, Chief Financial Officer Will Frederick, and other members of the leadership team will present an in-depth review of the Company’s client-centric business model as well as outline how its new organizational structure better aligns its business with their clients and facilitates future growth. During the event, there will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions during the Q&A session.

"We look forward to sharing a comprehensive update of our strategic objectives and how putting our clients first drives growth and fuels innovation,” said O’Connor.

"Our paths to win are centered on four key areas: providing unparalleled offerings and a client-centric business model to our clients, continuing to focus on areas that clients find most important, leading the industry in ease-of-use, and building upon our strong relationship-based model.

"Our reorganization reflects the spirit of collaboration that is taking place throughout our organization. Our objective is to operate as ‘one company’ and advance our internal alignment with our clients’ needs as we transition our company from acquisition-based divisions to strategic business units defined by our areas of scientific expertise.

"We have a long history of innovation in biosimulation that is transforming drug development and R&D and a strong financial position to fund our growth. Today, our highly experienced leadership team will demonstrate the rich future for growth opportunities here at Simulations Plus.”

Reiterates Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The Company reiterated previously announced fiscal 2024 guidance which is based upon a status quo outlook compared to fiscal 2023.

Revenues are expected to increase in the range of 10-15%, or $66 to $69 million.

Software expected to contribute 55-60% of revenues and Services expected to contribute 40-45%, reflecting the increased Services revenue from the Immunetrics acquisition.

Diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range $0.66 to $0.68, or an annual increase of 35-39%.

