Simulations Plus to Host Investor Day on Tuesday, November 14th

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) ("Simulations Plus”), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today announced that it will hold a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. Presentations will be given by CEO Shawn O’Connor and members of the Simulations Plus leadership team who will share how putting customers first drives growth and fuels innovation.

This event will be virtual, and attendance is by invitation only. Dial-in information will be available at a later date, and a more detailed agenda, presentations and a live webcast will be available on the day of the event on the Simulations Plus website at https://www.simulations-plus.com/investorscorporate-profile/conference-calls/. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our ESG website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231031016168/en/