22.05.2024 14:30:00

Simulations Plus to Participate in 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) ("Simulations Plus”), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today announced that Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, will participate in Craig-Hallum’s 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Minneapolis, MN. Mr. O’Connor will host one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

Each year, Craig-Hallum hosts a multi-industry investor conference featuring more than 130 public companies where institutional clients can meet formally with corporate management. Attendance is by invitation only. For more information about the conference, please visit the Craig-Hallum conference website.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2023 ESG update.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Simulations Plus IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Simulations Plus IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Simulations Plus IncShs 49,75 0,69% Simulations Plus IncShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: Wall Street verliert -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- Asiens Aktienmärkte letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die Wall Street gibt zur Wochenmitte nach. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten am Mittwoch in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen