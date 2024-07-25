Simulations Plus to Participate in KeyBanc’s 25th Annual Technology Leadership Forum

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) ("Simulations Plus”), a leading provider of biosimulation, simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions, and medical communications for the biopharma industry, today announced that Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, will attend KeyBanc Capital Markets’ 25th Annual Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 5, 2024, in Vail, Colorado. In addition to hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day, Mr. O’Connor will join a panel discussion entitled "AI and Digital Solutions for Drug Discovery” followed by a 25-minute Fireside Chat at 1:30 p.m. MDT (3:30 p.m. EDT).

The live audio webcast of Mr. O’Connor’s Fireside Chat can be accessed via this link and also on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website where the replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725922663/en/