16.03.2023 13:30:00
Simulations Plus to Present at Sidoti March Small-Cap Conference
Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that chief executive officer Shawn O’Connor will be presenting at the Sidoti Small-Cap Investor Conference taking place virtually on March 22-23, 2023.
Mr. O’Connor will be presenting on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast may be accessed via this link and on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website where it will also be available for replay after the event.
For more information about the Sidoti Small-Cap Investor Conference, please visit the conference website or contact Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com.
About Simulations Plus
Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn.
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005342/en/
03.01.23
|Ausblick: Simulations Plus mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
21.12.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Simulations Plus stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
