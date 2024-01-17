Sinclair, FOX Reach Agreement To Renew All FOX Affiliations Nationwide

(RTTNews) - Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) and FOX Corporation (FOXA, FOX) Wednesday announced that their broadcast divisions have reached an agreement for a multi-year renewal of all FOX affiliations in Sinclair markets.

Sinclair partners also renewed FOX affiliations in markets where Sinclair provides sales and other services under a joint sales agreement or master service agreement. The 41 renewed markets serve approximately 19 million TV households.

Will Bell, Sinclair's Senior Vice President, Head of Distribution and Network Relations commented, "We are pleased to reach this comprehensive renewal with FOX, inclusive of the early renewal of 17 markets. Premiere sports, such as the NFL, including the Super Bowl in February of 2025, Baseball Night in America, the World Series and college football and basketball, have never been more important, and we are pleased to be able to continue to pair FOX's premiere sports and entertainment programming, which remain exclusive to broadcast, with our best-in-class local news and syndicated programming for years to come."

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with Sinclair, and we are delighted these stations will continue to be the top destination in these 41 markets for our shared viewers to access all of FOX's leading Entertainment and Sports content," said David Espinosa, President of Distribution for FOX Corporation.