Singapore Shares May Find Traction On Tuesday.

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Diwali, the Singapore stock market had moved lower in two straight sessions, slipping almost 40 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 4,330-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on strength from the technology stocks and on hopes for easing tariffs. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index sank 27.27 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 4,328.93 after trading between 4,311.65 and 4,348.62.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust advanced 0.85 percent, while CapitaLand Investment slid 0.75 percent, City Developments tumbled 1.83 percent, DBS Group dropped 0.97 percent, DFI Retail Group eased 0.29 percent, Hongkong Land added 0.82 percent, Keppel DC REIT shed 0.84 percent, Keppel Ltd sank 0.85 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust fell 0.79 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dipped 0.48 percent, SATS stumbled 2.03 percent, Seatrium Limited declined 1.44 percent, SembCorp Industries slumped 1.27 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering retreated 1.94 percent, SingTel rose 0.24 percent, Thai Beverage skidded 1.03 percent, United Overseas Bank lost 0.81 percent, UOL Group plunged 2.48 percent, Wilmar International gained 0.68 percent, Yangzijiang Financial plummeted 5.45 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tanked 2.45 percent and Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Industrial Trust, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT, Comfort DelGro, Genting Singapore and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 515.97 points or 1.12 percent to finish at 46,706.58, while the NASDAQ jumped 310.57 points or 1.37 percent to end at 22,990.54 and the S&P 500 rallied 71.12 points or 1.07 percent to close at 6.735.13.

The rally on Wall Street came after reports said the Trump administration is quietly watering down some of the tariffs that underpin the president's signature economic policy.

Apple (AAPL) also led the markets higher, with the tech giant surging 3.9 percent to a new record closing high. The jump by Apple came after Loop Capital upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Hold due to strong demand for the iPhone 17 series.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to comments from National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, who said the ongoing government shutdown could end this week.

Crude oil edged lower on Monday as traders assess recent IEA reports of an oil market surplus in 2026. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $0.10 or 0.17 percent at $57.44 per barrel.