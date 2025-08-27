Singapore Stock Market Expected To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday snapped the five-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 70 points or 1.6 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 4,240-point plateau although it may move back above water on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with tech shares likely to rise ahead of key earnings news later in the day. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figures to follow the latter lead. The STI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks, trusts and industrials. For the day, the index fell 12.78 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 4,243.71 after trading between 4,237.42 and 4,252.91. Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT lost 0.37 percent, while CapitaLand Investment fell 0.36 percent, City Developments plummeted 1.58 percent, DBS Group slumped 0.62 percent, DFI Retail Group advanced 0.96 percent, Hongkong Land rallied 1.14 percent, Keppel DC REIT stumbled 0.85 percent, Keppel Ltd skidded 0.60 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust plunged 1.45 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust sank 0.49 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust retreated 0.82 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation tumbled 0.84 percent, SATS eased 0.30 percent, Seatrium Limited shed 0.43 percent, SembCorp Industries slipped 0.33 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering tanked 1.41 percent, SingTel surged 2.12 percent, Thai Beverage crashed 1.08 percent, United Overseas Bank dropped 0.59 percent, UOL Group cratered 1.20 percent, Wilmar International declined 0.68 percent, Yangzijiang Financial collected 0.95 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding soared 2.06 percent and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Comfort DelGro and Genting Singapore were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as the major averages were flat for much of Tuesday before a late push nudged them up into the green at the close.

The Dow gained 135.60 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 45,418.07, while the NASDAQ added 94.98 points or 0.44 percent to close at 21,544.27 and the S&P 500 rose 26.62 points or 0.41 percent to end at 6,465.94.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves ahead of earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA), with the AI darling and market leader due to report its second quarter results later today. Traders are also keeping an eye on the latest developments in Washington after President Donald Trump said he is removing Fed Governor Lisa Cook from her position. Trump accused her of making false statements on one or more mortgage agreements.

Meanwhile, Trump has threatened to impose "substantial additional tariffs" on countries that do not remove digital taxes and related regulations that harm U.S. tech companies.

Crude oil prices moved sharply lower on Tuesday, reflecting concerns about erratic U.S. trade policies. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery tumbled $1.55 or 2.4 percent to $63.25 a barrel.