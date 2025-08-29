Singapore Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 10 points or 0.25 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 4,250-point plateau see additional support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement ahead of key U.S. inflation data later today. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index added 8.21 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 4,253.78 after trading between 4,240.81 and 4,256.76.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT lost 0.37 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and City Developments both sank 0.44 percent, CapitaLand Investment fell 0.36 percent, Comfort DelGro spiked 1.40 percent, DBS Group gained 0.32 percent, DFI Retail Group slumped 0.64 percent, Genting Singapore tumbled 1.36 percent, Hongkong Land jumped 0.98 percent, Keppel DC REIT shed 0.43 percent, Keppel Ltd improved 0.59 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust climbed 0.74 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust increased 0.49 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust rallied 0.83 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.54 percent, SATS soared 1.53 percent, SembCorp Industries dipped 0.33 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering tanked 1.42 percent, SingTel rose 0.23 percent, Thai Beverage surged 2.20 percent, United Overseas Bank advanced 0.60 percent, UOL Group was up 0.13 percent, Wilmar International added 0.34 percent, Yangzijiang Financial stumbled 1.90 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding slipped 0.34 percent and Seatrium Limited was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday but tracked steadily higher as the day progressed, ending near session highs.

The Dow gained 71.67 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 45,636.90, while the NASDAQ climbed 115.02 points or 0.53 percent to end at 21,705.16 and the S&P 500 rose 20.46 points or 0.32 percent to close at 6,501.86.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders digested highly anticipated earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA), with the AI darling and market leader reporting reported second quarter results that largely exceeded expectations but data center sales that came in below estimates.

Investors were also looking ahead to the release of the Commerce Department's report later today on personal income and spending in July, which includes the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew more than estimated in the second quarter of 2025. Also, the Labor Department noted a modest decrease by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday following a drop in U.S. crude inventories a day earlier. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $0.42 or 0.65 percent at $64.57 per barrel.