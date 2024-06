SingleStoreDB joins the Apache Iceberg bandwagon

Buoyed by customer demand, SingleStore, the company behind the relational database SingleStoreDB, has decided to natively integrate Apache Iceberg into its offering to help its enterprise customers make use of data stored in data lakehouses.“With this new integration, SingleStore aims to transform the dormant data inside lakehouses into a valuable real-time asset for enterprise applications. Apache Iceberg, a popular open standard for data lakehouses, provides CIOs with cost-efficient storage and querying of large datasets,” said Dion Hinchcliffe, senior analyst at The Futurum Group.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel