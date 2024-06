SINTX Board To Explore Potential Strategic Options - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SINTX Technologies (SINT) said its Board has initiated a process to explore potential strategic options for the company. The company has retained Ascendiant Capital Markets as its exclusive strategic advisor to assist the Board in the review process.

"With technologies targeted at the medical, defense, and renewable energy markets, year-over-year growth in revenues, and other commercial opportunities in the pipeline, SINTX will require additional investment and resources. As such, we want to examine all strategic opportunities targeted at maximizing shareholder value," said Sonny Bal, CEO and Chairman of SINTX.