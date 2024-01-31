Sintx Tech Announces Pricing Public Offering; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) has revealed the pricing of its public offering, which consists of 16,000,000 units. Following this news, the stock fell 17%.

SINT is trading on the Nasdaq at $0.20, down 17.82% or $0.04 per share. It has traded between $0.22 and $12.14 in the past 52-week period.

Each unit comprises one share of common stock or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of common stock, and one Class F and one Class Warrant, with each warrant allowing the holder to purchase one share of common stock.

The Class E and Class F warrants included in the units will be immediately exercisable at $0.25 per share. The Class E Warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance, whereas the Class F Warrants will expire eighteen months from the date of issuance.

The company also stated that the shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants can only be purchased together in this offering, but they will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $4.0 million, and the offering is anticipated to close on February 2, 2024.