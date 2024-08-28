|
28.08.2024 17:50:00
Sirius XM: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
There's a lot of variety when you go channel surfing through the offerings on Sirius XM Holdings' (NASDAQ: SIRI) satellite radio platform. The same can be said about opinions on the stock itself. Sirius XM has gone from a speculative and volatile penny stock 15 years ago to a steady and profitable media powerhouse.It doesn't mean that investors have been rewarded through the transformation. Despite the platform's success -- serving 33 million subscribers right now -- the stock has shed half of its value over the past five years. It's one of this year's biggest losers, but will it stay that way? Let's take a look at the reasons to buy, sell, or hold Sirius XM.It's hard to live in the shadow of the battleground stock it was ages ago, but the situation today is considerably kinder than it was when regulators dragging their feet on approving the combination of Sirius and XM nearly bankrupted the upstart. Sirius XM is a company consistently generating annual 10-figure free cash flow for the last few years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
