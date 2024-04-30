|
30.04.2024 13:16:32
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Q1 income increases in line with estimates
(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $265 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $233 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $2.16 billion from $2.14 billion last year.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $265 Mln. vs. $233 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.16 Bln vs. $2.14 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $8.75 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sirius XM Incmehr Nachrichten
|
01.05.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Start des Mittwochshandels den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt zum Handelsende ab (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Dienstagshandel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Sirius XM Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sirius XM Inc
|2,82
|-0,28%