|
30.07.2024 17:50:00
Sirius XM Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week
One of this year's biggest laggards is showing signs of life this summer. Shares of Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) have soared 45% since bottoming out in June. It's a big jump for any stock, but the satellite radio provider is still trading 35% lower so far in 2024.The stock has been on the move lately. It's going to be even more volatile this week. Sirius XM reports its second-quarter results on Thursday morning. Growth has been hard to come by for the media giant over the past couple of years, but with its low valuation and attractive dividend yield it might not take much to keep the rally going.Analysts aren't holding out for much when Sirius XM reports fresh financials before the market opens for trading on Thursday. They see revenue of $2.2 billion for the three months ending in June, a 2% decline from the $2.25 billion it posted a year earlier. Wall Street pros see a profit of $0.08 a share, flat with where it landed in last year's second quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sirius Corporation Ltd 2011-7.12.11 Issue 11mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Sirius Corporation Ltd 2011-7.12.11 Issue 11mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sirius XM Inc
|3,20
|-0,53%