SiriusXM, FOX News Extend Broadcast Deal

(RTTNews) - SiriusXM (SIRI) and FOX News Media have extended broadcast agreement. The long-term agreement includes exclusive audio rights from FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network, Plus FOX News Headlines 24/7 channel will continue to be produced exclusively for SiriusXM, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Additionally, FOX News On-Demand Audio will remain available on the SiriusXM app. This will continue to allow SiriusXM's subscribers access to FOX News' top-rated programming.

FOX News will continue to produce the FOX News Headlines 24/7 channel exclusively for SiriusXM. The programming is available to subscribers in their cars and via the SiriusXM app on smart phones and other connected devices.