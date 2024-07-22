Six Flags Eliminates Guest Surcharge Fee at Participating Legacy Six Flags Parks

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), the largest and most diverse amusement park operator in North America, today announced that it has eliminated a guest surcharge fee on in-park food, beverage and retail purchases at participating legacy Six Flags parks.

Most legacy Six Flags parks began applying a surcharge fee to all in-park food, beverage and retail purchases earlier this year due to increased labor and supply costs. The surcharge was automatically added at the beginning of every transaction and appeared as a separate line item on the guest’s receipt.

Following the completion of the merger of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company and former Six Flags Entertainment on July 1, the decision was made to repeal those surcharge fees. (Two legacy Six Flags parks in California eliminated the surcharge fee just prior to that in anticipation of a change in state law.)

"We always welcome feedback from our guests on how we can improve their park experience, and the surcharge fee at the legacy Six Flags parks was a frequent target for criticism,” said Tim Fisher, chief operating officer of the new Six Flags. "This decision shows we are listening to our guests and that we value their input. It also reinforces our focus on enhancing guest satisfaction, improving the value proposition and ensuring that families can enjoy a memorable day filled with fun and entertainment.”

