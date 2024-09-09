|
Six Flags Parks Win Two Golden Ticket Awards for 2024
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), the largest amusement park operator in North America, today announced it has earned two repeat honors in Amusement Today’s annual Golden Ticket Awards (GTA).
Schlitterbahn Waterpark Resort in New Braunfels, Texas, was recognized as the "World’s Best Water Park” for an unprecedented 26th time. Schlitterbahn is an iconic Central Texas property best known for its unique spring-fed river setting and German heritage. With 45 attractions across 70 acres, including the new Schatze’s Storybrook Park area for kids, Schlitterbahn remains a fan favorite and a one-of-a-kind family experience.
In addition, Carowinds, which straddles the border of North Carolina and South Carolina, took home the highly coveted "Best Steel Coaster” for its giga coaster Fury 325, marking the ninth time it has won a Golden Ticket.
Presented annually, the prestigious GTA recognizes excellence in the amusement park industry. The awards are calculated from an international poll conducted by Amusement Today, an Arlington, Texas-based publication that covers amusement and water park news and trends.
"Making people happy is what our 42 parks do best, so it’s always very gratifying when our commitment to serving guests is recognized and celebrated,” said Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. "A total of 28 rides, attractions and events and leaders throughout our park network were recognized by the Golden Ticket Awards in 2024, and we salute these parks for consistently delivering amazing experiences to guests of all ages.”
The following Six Flags lineup was honored:
BEST STEEL COASTER:
#1: Fury 325, Carowinds
#3: Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point
#4: Millennium Force, Cedar Point
#10: Maverick, Cedar Point
#12: Superman: The Ride , Six Flags New England
#13: Leviathan: Canada’s Wonderland
#14: Project 305, Kings Dominion
#20: Diamondback, Kings Island
#21: Iron Rattler, Six Flags Fiesta Texas
BEST WOOD COASTER:
#3: The Beast, Kings Island
#5: Mystic Timbers, Kings Island
#6: El Toro, Six Flags Great Adventure
#8: GhostRider, Knott’s Berry Farm
#14: Gold Striker, California’s Great America
#16: Shivering Timbers, Michigan’s Adventure
#23: Prowler, Worlds of Fun
#24: Goliath, Six Flags Great America
BEST NEW ATTRACTION INSTALLATION:
#3: The Bobcat, Six Flags Great Escape
BEST GUEST EXPERIENCE:
#5: Kings Island
BEST PARK:
#7: Cedar Point
BEST WATERPARK:
#1: Schlitterbahn (New Braunfels)
BEST NEW SHOW:
#3: Forever Hollywood, Six Flags Fiesta Texas
#4: A Christmas Carol, Six Flags Fiesta Texas
BEST KIDS AREA:
#3: Kings Island
BEST WATER RIDE IN AN AMUSEMENT PARK:
#3: Timber Mountain Log Ride, Knott’s Berry Farm
BEST FAMILY COASTER:
#4: The Bobcat, Six Flags Great Escape
BEST NEW THEME CONCEPT:
#3: Iron Menace, Dorney Park
BEST NEW COASTER:
#2: The Bobcat, Six Flags Great Escape
ABOUT Six Flags Entertainment CORPORATION
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America’s largest regional amusement-resort operator with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property including Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.
