Six Flags to Announce 2024 Third Quarter Results on Wednesday November 6th; Earnings Call Starts at 10 AM EST

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), the largest regional amusement park operator in North America, said today it will issue 2024 third-quarter financial results on Wednesday Nov. 6, 2024.

Starting at 10 a.m. EST that day, Six Flags management will host a conference call with the investment community to provide additional details regarding 2024 third-quarter results and discuss the Company’s business outlook. Management participants on the call will include Six Flags CEO Richard Zimmerman and CFO Brian Witherow.

Investors and all other interested parties can access a live, listen-only audio webcast of the call on the Six Flags investor website https://investors.sixflags.com under the tabs Investor Information / Events & Presentations. Those unable to listen to the live webcast can visit our investor website shortly after the call’s conclusion to access a recorded version of the call.

