Sixth Street Specialty Lending Prices Offering Of 4 Mln Shares For Gross Proceeds Of About $83.4 Mln

(RTTNews) - Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) said that it has priced a public offering of 4 million shares of its common stock for total gross proceeds of about $83.4 million.

The company has granted the underwriters for the offering an option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions, and the shares are expected to be delivered on or about March 5, 2024.

TSLX expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to pay down outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility. However, through re-borrowing under the revolving credit facility, the company intends to make new investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies outlined in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus described below in greater detail.