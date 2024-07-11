Skillsoft Cuts FY25 Revenue View, Backs Adj. EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL), a transformative learning platform, Thursday trimmed its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2025, while reconfirmed adjusted EBITDA view.

For the year ending January 31, 2025, the company now expects revenue between $510 million and $525 million, compared to previously expected $530 million to $550 million.

Analysts on average expect the company to report revenues of $535.56 million, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In addition, the company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA between $105 million and $110 million.

Revenue growth is projected to be 5 percent to 7 percent over the mid-term, and 10 percent+ over the long term.

Adjusted EBITDA margin would be 23 percent to 25 percent over the mid term and 28 percent to 30 percent over the long term.

Richard Walker, Skillsoft's Chief Financial Officer, said, "In the near-term, we are executing a comprehensive resource reallocation plan that will result in more than $45 million of annualized cost savings, of which we expect to reinvest up to half in our strategic growth initiatives. We have reaffirmed our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for fiscal year 2025, and we believe the actions we are taking will position the Company to grow profitably and generate positive Free Cash Flow in fiscal year 2026."

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Skillsoft shares were gaining around 2 percent to trade at $14.75.