27.03.2024 18:00:00

SLB Announces First-Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

SLB (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on April 19, 2024 to discuss the results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am US Eastern time and a press release regarding the results will be issued at 7:00 am US Eastern time.

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 (844) 721-7241 within North America or +1 (409) 207-6955 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and the access code is 8858313.

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at www.slb.com/irwebcast on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to test their browsers and register for the webcast. Following the end of the conference call, a replay will be available at www.slb.com/irwebcast until May 19, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 within North America or +1 (402) 970-0847 outside of North America and giving the access code 4812789.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Schlumberger Ltd Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 19 868,00 2,15% Schlumberger Ltd Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
Schlumberger N.V. (Ltd.) 50,83 0,71% Schlumberger N.V. (Ltd.)

