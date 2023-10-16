SmartMetric Biometric Credit and Debit Card With Inbuilt Fingerprint Recognition Secure Activation to Release Both Plastic and Metal Versions

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTC: SMME), following over a decade of research and development, is nearly ready to ship its advanced fingerprint activated credit and debit cards to the credit card industry.

"We are excited that after all these years of product development we are near shipping of not only our standard credit and debit card product as well as our premium version that is made of metal,” said SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

The SmartMetric metal biometric card is the only one of its kind in the world that has embedded inside the metal the fingerprint scanner electronics at an extraordinary level of miniaturization and component slim height.

Creating a metal biometric credit card best fits the needs of the premium credit card market making it an attractive product for the high end credit card consumer who has become used to thinking of metal credit cards as a premium card product they are happy to have in their wallets.

"As with all new technology products SmartMetric believes that the top end of the market will be the first large scale adopters and therefor having our biometric card in metal makes sense for addressing this market,” said Chaya Hendrick.

SmartMetric will continue to bring to market its standard plastic biometric credit card but in addition will offer its premium metal biometric credit card to card issuing financial institutions’.

The SmartMetric biometric credit card is the only advanced biometric payments card product with an internal rechargeable battery that allows the card to be used in all card usage cases such as restaurants and ATMs. Having its own power inside the card allows the SmartMetric biometric card to work prior to the card being inserted into a card reader.

The SmartMetric biometric fingerprint recognition technology built inside of the credit and debit card uses embedded biometric technology to positively recognize the card holder and then only after a positive fingerprint recognition, turn on the card’s EMV contact and contactless payments chip.

Market research has shown that 70% of current credit card users are willing to pay $70.00 for a biometric secured credit card. This is a low pricing limit with higher pricing for the card from banks to consumers very possible. The same research showed that nearly 70% of the existing 100s of millions of credit card users would prefer to use a biometric credit card for the added sense of security that a biometric card brings.

According to an article published by Finder.com1 the number of credit card accounts open in the United States is 564,500,000. This is an all-time high for the United States.

The average American owns three credit cards. 83% of Americans own at least one credit card. 14% of Americans own at least 10 credit cards.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

