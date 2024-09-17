SmartMetric Says Research Is Showing Estimated Market Size for Fingerprint Biometric Credit and Other Use Cards to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2029

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTC: SMME) The market for fingerprint biometric credit cards is experiencing rapid growth. Here are some key estimates:

Projected Market Size by 2030: It is expected to reach around $5.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 62.3% from 2022 to 20301.

Broader Biometric Card Market: The overall biometric card market, which includes various applications beyond payments, is projected to grow from $0.37 billion in 2024 to $18.4 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 117.76% during this period2.

These figures highlight the significant potential and increasing adoption of biometric technology in the financial sector.

SmartMetric is one of the leading companies in the development of battery-powered biometric fingerprint credit cards. Here are some reasons why SmartMetric biometric cards are considered advanced:

Key Features of SmartMetric’s Biometric Cards

Internal Rechargeable Battery: SmartMetric’s cards come with an internal rechargeable battery, allowing the card to perform fingerprint scans independently of the card reader1. This feature ensures that the card can be used in various situations, including ATMs and gas pumps, where the card is fully inserted into the reader.

Advanced Security: The card includes a sophisticated fingerprint sensor and an ARM Cortex processor, providing high-speed and accurate fingerprint authentication2. This enhances security by ensuring that only the authorized user can activate the card.

User-Friendly Enrollment: Unlike some other biometric cards, SmartMetric’s cards allow users to enroll their fingerprints at home without needing to visit a bank branch. This is particularly convenient for users who receive their cards via mail.

Compatibility: The card is designed to work with both contact and contactless payment systems, making it versatile and compatible with a wide range of card readers.

Anti-Tampering Features: SmartMetric’s cards are equipped with advanced anti-tampering features that can deactivate the card or alert the issuer if tampering is detected.

SmartMetric’s battery-powered biometric fingerprint credit cards stand out due to their advanced technology, user-friendly features, and robust security measures. These attributes make them a strong contender in the market for biometric credit cards.

SmartMetric is protected by issued patents protecting its lead in the field of fingerprint sensor based biometric activated cards.

For more information on the SmartMetric biometric fingerprint secured credit card please go to the company website at www.smartmetric.com.

