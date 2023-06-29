SmartMetric Sees the Interfacing of In Device Embedded AI With Intermitant Remote AI Interfacing Will Bring a Massive Leap in Data Security for Its Biometric Credit Cards

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTC: SMME) embedding AI (artificial intelligence) in hardware that then interfaces with powerful remote AI systems will allow for a massive increase in device security.

"AI interfaced with remote AI processing will allow remote devices such as credit cards to tap into the power of AI to provide for lightening fast and complex instant processing security functions such as identifying malicious hacking intrusions along the payment continuum,” said SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

The advantage of AI as an embedded in the device, hardware-based security is that it provides a greater level of security than a remote centralized processor. A central computer or even a smartphone that is always connected to a network wirelessly, provides many opportunity points for malicious intrusion. A device such as a credit card that is not connected all the time to a network is without question far more secure. "Always connected means always hackable,” said Chaya Hendrick.

"Intermittent remote processor connectivity greatly impairs opportunities for data thieves to intercept and collect data. Adding to this AI based enhanced data security with embedded on the card and interfaced intermittently with a remote central AI enhanced security platform, will provide a huge leap in card data flow security across the payment network,” said Chaya Hendrick.

AI in device and centralized computing, allows for a staggering increase in variable analysis and algorithmic computations that will be able to be used for instance to detect malicous data capture attempts while at the same time providing a massively enhanced level of encryption. Especially if this encryption is paired with on device AI enhanced encryption with payments processing AI enhanced remote systems.

"Looking into the future, we are going to see amazing gains in data security. We will see almost unthinkable advances in particular when we marry AI with Quantum computing. The marriage of advanced software with advanced computing is going to change the world of data in more 'good' ways then we can imagine,” said Chaya Hendrick.

"SmartMetric, while it is about to release its advanced biometric fingerprint secured and activated credit card, is working on adding embedded AI as a hardware feature inside of its intelligent biometric card platform. Providing for a quantum leap forward in both card data security and payment network data security along with its ultra secure credit card that is secured by the users’ biometrics,” said Chaya Hendrick.

The SmartMetric biometric fingerprint recognition technology built inside of the credit and debit card uses embedded biometric technology to positively recognize the card holder and then only after a positive fingerprint recognition, turn on the cards EMV contact and contactless payments chip.

Market research has shown that 70% of current credit card users are willing to pay $70.00 for a biometric secured credit card. The single largest motivation is wanting to feel more secure. The same research showed that nearly 70% of existing 100’s of millions of credit card users would prefer to use a biometric credit card.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629355476/en/