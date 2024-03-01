SmartMetric the Maker of Biometric Fingerprint Activated Credit Cards Reports up to 80% of Credit Cards Have Been Compromised

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTC: SMME) Up to 80% of all credit cards in circulation have been compromised. Studies suggest that as many as eight in ten credit cards that are currently issued have already been compromised by some sort of hack or data breach.1

SmartMetric leads the world in biometric credit card technology in having developed a biometric credit card that has an internal rechargeable battery that is used to power the fingerprint scanning of the card user independent of card reading terminals and ATM’s. This allows the SmartMetric biometric card to be able to used "anywhere and anytime” a card holder wants to use their new biometric card.

"With so many credit card data breaches leaving a card holders credit card information in the hands of card fraud criminals, the use of on card biometric identity validation security, has become a necessity," said SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

The advanced SmartMetric biometric card has many other features not least is its hardware-based detection of a live finger. This provides the card with added security against fake fingerprint replicas making the SmartMetric biometric card the most secure card developed.

SmartMetric’s card enrolls a user’s fingerprint easily and as frictionless as experienced in enrolling a fingerprint on a smart phone. On receipt of the card, the user simply touches the cards fingerprint sensor four times. This stores the users fingerprint permanently in the card making the card only useable when the owner of the card touches the sensor to turn on the card at the time, they wish to make a payment.

In Q4 2022, credit card users reached a total of 166 million according to TransUnion, up from the prior three years. Among those users, new card accounts are growing, too. Over the past year, nearly half the population (47.5%) opened at least one new account, bringing the total number of accounts to over 518 million by the end of 2022 in the United States. 2

Market research has shown that 70% of current credit card users are willing to pay $70.00 for a biometric secured credit card. The single largest motivation is wanting to be more secure and better protected against credit card fraud.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

1 https://merchantcostconsulting.com/lower-credit-card-processing-fees/credit-card-fraud-statistics/

2 Credit Card Statistics And Trends 2023 – Forbes Advisor

