SmartStop Self Storage Aktie
ISIN: US83178M1036
|
23.11.2025 18:08:29
SmartStop Self Storage REIT's (SMA) CEO Buys 6,250 Shares for $198,200
H. Michael, Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of SmartStop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA), executed an open-market purchase of 6,250 shares for a total of $198,187.50, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($31.71); post-transaction value based on Nov. 17, 2025, market close ($31.20).SmartStop Self Storage REIT is one of the largest self-storage operators in North America, with a growing portfolio in both the United States and Canada. The company employs a technology-focused approach to streamline operations and enhance customer experience. Its scale and integrated management platform position it competitively in high-growth markets within the specialty REIT sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
