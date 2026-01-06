SMI Hits New Record High

(RTTNews) - Despite spending much of the day's trading session in negative territory, the Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday thanks to some brisk buying in the closing hour.

The benchmark SMI, which slipped after a positive start, slipped to a low of 13,196.67, but climbed to a fresh record high of 13,357.76 in the final hour before settling at 13,322.15 with a gain of 74.83 points or 0.56%.

Straumann Holding, up nearly 6%, was the top gainer in the SMI index. Galderma Group climbed nearly 3.5%, while Sandoz Group, Novartis, Alcon and Kuehne + Nagel gained 2.5 to 3%.

VAT Group, Roche Holding, Givaudan and Zurich Insurance moved up 1 to 1.8%.

Logitech International and Lindt & Spruengli lost 1.4% and 1.25%, respectively. ABB, Amrize, Swiss Re and Helvetia Baloise Holding ended lower by 0.6 to 1%.