Smith+Nephew is trailblazing a new path for female surgeons with its Orthopaedics for All initiative; a first-of-its-kind global advisory board

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company announces its Orthopaedics for All initiative – a global advisory board established to amplify diversity by building equity, breaking biases, and inspiring inclusion for individuals wishing to pursue a career in orthopaedic surgery.

The disparity of women in the field of orthopaedic surgery compared to men is staggering. According to multiple studies, only 15% of all orthopaedic residents were women and just 7.4% were practicing orthopaedic surgeons in the United States during 2022. Several factors may contribute to this inequity including greater vulnerability to work-family conflict, less supportive references than their male counterparts, and less national research funding compared to men. Smith+Nephew aims to address these long-standing challenges headfirst and help set new standards in patient centric care.

Board member Dr. Jessica Hooper, Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Stanford Health Care commented, "Orthopaedics for All, to me, means giving everybody a voice in our field and direction on where we’re going in the future.”

The Smith+Nephew Orthopaedics for All global advisory board is comprised of approximately twenty leading female key opinion leaders and surgeons in the adult hip and knee orthopaedic reconstruction segment and includes representatives from all over the world. Board members must have a minimum of two years post-fellowship experience in reconstructive surgery, a mix of both academic and private practice experience, and an interest in gender diversity and inclusion initiatives. Orthopaedics for All will also drive awareness in the greater orthopaedic surgeon community around the technical skills and competence female orthopaedic surgeons possess.

Smith+Nephew’s Chief Human Resource Officer Elga Lohler commented, "There is meaningful data that supports the case for increased diversity within medicine and more broadly the medical device industry. Diversifying our work force is not just critical to improving employee engagement and retention, which directly impacts business growth and profitability, but diversity in medicine can also help reduce health care disparity and improve patient outcomes. Our Orthopaedics for All global advisory board has been established to truly understand the needs of a more diverse customer group, so that we can build sustainable strategies that address rapidly evolving customer needs.”

Board member Ms. Chloe Scott, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Edinburgh Orthopaedic Specialists, UK explained, "I’m really excited to be a part of Orthopaedics for All. I think Smith+Nephew has gone a step further than the other companies in terms of actually being proactive to improve engagement with women in arthroplasty, which is really refreshing to see.”

Smith+Nephew recently partnered with the Perry Initiative who hosted forty female high school students at Wake Forest School of Medicine to explore hands-on surgery modules and receive mentorship from women surgeons and engineers. The Perry Initiative inspires young women to be leaders in orthopaedic surgery and engineering by partnering with medical centers, universities and high schools across the US.

"The Smith+Nephew Orthopaedics for All advisory board gives women in arthroplasty a voice and a wonderful chance to contribute to the field of arthroplasty, much like the Perry Initiative gives opportunities to individuals interested in engineering and orthopaedics,” commented Antonia F. Chen, MD, Chief of Arthroplasty and Joint Reconstruction, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Harvard Medical School.

To learn more about Smith+Nephew and our purpose of ‘Life Unlimited’, please visit www.smith-nephew.com .

- ends –

Media Enquiries

Dave Snyder +1 (978) 749-1440

Smith+Nephew david.snyder@smith-nephew.com

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.5 billion in 2023. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .





Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading profit margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting healthcare providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal and financial compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and disposals, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; relationships with healthcare professionals; reliance on information technology and cybersecurity; disruptions due to natural disasters, weather and climate change related events; changes in customer and other stakeholder sustainability expectations; changes in taxation regulations; effects of foreign exchange volatility; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which is available on the SEC’s website at www. sec.gov, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

? Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered in US Patent and Trademark Office.