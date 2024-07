Smooth Sailing or Rough Seas Ahead? Is Carnival Stock a Buy?

Shares of cruise line Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) have jumped nearly 15% over the past week, driven by standout business results reported in Q2 earnings. The company continues to see robust demand following the pandemic, which has helped drive the business back to profitability.Things look promising, with earnings expected to ramp up over the next two years. However, investors may want to approach the stock cautiously. Economic storm clouds on the horizon threaten Carnival 's business, and extreme measures taken during COVID-19 have skewed the stock's valuation.These risks mean the stock isn't as much of a slam-dunk as the latest results make it out to be. Here is what you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel