Smurfit Westrock to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July 30, 2024

Smurfit Westrock plc (NYSE:SW) (LSE:SWR) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, after the closing of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Smurfit Westrock’s earnings release and related materials will be available at smurfitwestrock.com

At 5:00 pm ET (10:00 pm BST) on the same day, Smurfit Westrock’s senior management team will host an earnings conference call via webcast to discuss the results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The webcast will be available at https://investors.smurfitwestrock.com/overview and a replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

Please note that the combination of Smurfit Kappa Group and Westrock Company was completed on July 5, 2024. The reported results will therefore comprise the financial results of Smurfit Kappa Group.

Registration for the webcast is available by following this link, Select "Attend” to enter registration details.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with approximately 100,000 employees across 40 countries.

