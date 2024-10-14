Snavely Forest Products Goes All-in With Trex

Leading building products distributor Snavely Forest Products is going all-in with Trex. The longtime Trex®-exclusive decking distributor will now sell Trex® railing exclusively through its nationwide distribution network, including expanded reach with Trex in the Colorado market.

"It is a very exciting time to be affiliated with Trex,” said Clark Spitzer, president of Snavely Forest Products. "Not only do they engineer the industry’s top-selling composite decking, but they now have a comprehensive railing portfolio with quality options for every backyard and budget. This allows us to streamline our railing suppliers down to one which makes things a lot easier for us, our sales team and our customers.”

As the channel prepares for 2025, Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, is rolling out an expanded railing lineup designed to mirror its industry-leading decking portfolio with styles and materials for every project, preference and price point. Among the latest Trex railing additions are new steel, aluminum, and cable and glass systems, along with enhancements to the Select composite railing system, designed to offer homeowners more choices beyond competitive PVC vinyl railing and wood railing. These launches position Trex as the #1 brand in decking and residential railing.

"Our expanded railing offerings proved to be compelling to the team at Snavely, specifically the new Trex Select® T-Rail system, which offers a vinyl railing alternative with the enhanced benefits of composite,” explained Bret Martz, vice president of North American professional sales for Trex. "Combined with the new competitively priced railing systems that have been added to the Trex line, our channel partners can now compete aggressively in each major railing category by making the improved aesthetics and performance of Trex available to a wider range of homeowners. Savvy distributors like Snavely recognize the sales potential of these products as well as the advantages of working with one comprehensive decking and railing resource.”

Expansion Into Colorado

Trex has enjoyed a decades-long relationship with Snavely Forest Products, which serves independent dealers and home centers across the U.S. through branch locations in Dallas, Houston and Gonzales, TX; Denver, CO; Oklahoma City, OK; Pittsburgh, PA; Liberty, NC; and Westminster, MD. Already supplying Trex products across all its other markets, Snavely has added Colorado to its list of Trex service areas rounding out a companywide footprint with the brand.

"Colorado is one of the most active areas of the country right now for building and remodeling,” noted Martz. "Expanding our alliance with a known and highly respected distribution partner like Snavely will enable us to serve our channel partners across the region more efficiently and support anticipated demand driven by continued consumer interest in outdoor living.”

"Our strategy for success has always been to align with the best suppliers in the industry,” added Spitzer. "This expansion and our deepened partnership with Trex are testaments to the success we have experienced and our shared focus on a future we’re ready to shape together.”

Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. For more information about Trex, visit Trex.com.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company (NYSE: TREX) has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking* 4 Years in a Row (2021-2024). The company was also recently included on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2024, named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek and ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies for 2023 by Investor’s Business Daily. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About Snavely Forest Products

Snavely Forest Products has been a leading distributor of specialty building products in North America for over a century. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company is renowned for its superior material quality, outstanding service, and deep market knowledge, serving a wide range of customers with diverse needs. Its product offerings include engineered wood, composite decking, and innovative siding and trim solutions, all designed to meet the demands of the building materials industry. For additional information, please visit the Snavely Forest Products website.

