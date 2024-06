Soaring Adobe Stock Could Still Climb About 33%, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst. Is It Time to Buy?

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shot about 14% higher on June 14. Investors were responding to a positive fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report.Adobe's latest round of results suggests the software giant has what it needs to monetize generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Nearly all sell-side analysts on Wall Street raised their price target on the stock.Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised his bank's price target on Adobe to $700 from $675 per share. The new target suggests it can deliver a 33% gain once the rest of the market sees Adobe in the same light.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel