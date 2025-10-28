CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
|
28.10.2025 12:00:00
Social Security Is About to Complete a Major Rule Change Congress Established Over 40 Years Ago, and New Changes Could Be Coming Soon
In early 1983, Congress convened as Social Security was just months away from being unable to pay all the benefits due to retirees. It took bipartisanship and significant compromises from various interest groups, but the new law ultimately pulled Social Security back from the brink. At the time, the best forecast from Social Security's actuaries said the program would last at least another 75 years.Forty-two years later, Social Security is still evolving from the laws enacted by that 1983 Congress. 2026 will see the last of those changes come to a completion, but today's Congress may have to act to keep changing Social Security to prevent another situation like we nearly saw 42 years ago.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!