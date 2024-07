Social Security's 2025 COLA Could Do Something This Generation Has Never Seen

In most years, retirees on Social Security receive a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. COLAs are built into the basic design of the program because they have to be. Inflation causes costs to rise, and seniors on fixed incomes must see their Social Security go up as well or they'd be able to buy less each year with their money.While COLAs are common, something very unusual is likely to happen in 2025. It's something that hasn't occurred in over three decades and, at first glance, it may seem like a positive for seniors. But doing a deeper dive tells a different story.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool