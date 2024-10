Social Security's 2025 COLA Will Be 2.5%. Here's Why Most Retirees Will Probably See a Smaller Increase in Their Monthly Benefit.

Retirees across the United States now know how big of a raise they'll receive next year. The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced last week that the 2025 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be 2.5%.The average monthly Social Security retirement benefit will increase by around $50. Don't count on receiving that much extra money, though. Most retirees will probably see a smaller increase in their monthly benefits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool