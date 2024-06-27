Software, AI Creating Immersive Learning Experiences That Keep Workforces Engaged, Productive

Responding to growing demand for technology-driven learning solutions, software providers are investing in new capabilities like artificial intelligence (AI)-supported learning coaches, adaptive recommendation engines and embedded social collaboration tools, according to a new research report from leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III).

The ISG Buyers Guides for Learning Management, produced by ISG Software Research (formerly Ventana Research), say learning management systems (LMS) are a critical resource for any organization concerned with productivity, organizational agility and operational excellence. These technologies, the reports say, enable organizations to demonstrate an investment in people, as the LMS not only facilitates regulatory and legal compliance and other forms of cost and risk avoidance, but also improves internal mobility, career growth and employee experience, leading to improved productivity, engagement and retention.

"Organizations today find themselves with more complex requirements to deliver meaningful learning and development experiences that can live up to the expectations of a very diverse workforce,” said Matthew Brown, director of HCM software research at ISG. "Technology has evolved rapidly, overlapping across many software categories for learning technology and creating a somewhat confusing landscape for buyers.”

The ISG reports note that as learner expectations and demands change, so must the supporting software. Organizations have shifted their perspective on learning. It is no longer seen as a cost center but as a driver of business success. CEOs are now measuring return on investment (ROI) in terms of employee engagement, productivity and retention. Learning experience platforms (LXPs) have gained prominence since they prioritize the learner experience, curating content and fostering social learning, the reports say.

The role of learning and development teams has also evolved as technology advances and more options are available. Due to the continued expansion of the learning content market, learning teams can deliver more high-quality content for ongoing employee development using third-party content libraries. This shift enables teams to comply with the legacy approach of "do more with less” that often befalls the learning function.

AI has transformed the learning landscape even further, the study finds. AI-powered LXPs recommend personalized content, adapt difficulty levels and provide instant answers through chatbots. Predictive analytics help identify high-potential learners and tailor interventions.

Brown notes that AI is not just about efficiency; it is about creating engaging and enriching learning experiences. "As organizations adapt to remote work, hybrid models and gig economy dynamics, AI remains a strategic ally. AI has changed the discussion around employee learning and development. It is not just about ticking boxes; it is about empowering individuals to thrive in a rapidly evolving world,” he says.

The report also notes technology providers have made significant advances in how organizations create, curate and deliver content, and AI and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities have revolutionized how and where content is recommended to the learners. As a result, organizations can optimize learning outcomes, tie those outcomes to productivity and maximize ROI.

The ISG Buyers Guides for Learning Management evaluate software products based on capabilities across the following dimensions: Product Value, Personalization and Employee Experience, Skills, Authoring and Curation, Types of Learning Supported, Content Management, Social Collaboration, Industry Standards, HR Business Process and System Integration, Integration Methods, Integration with Enterprise Platforms/Tools, Mobile, Learning Platform Capabilities, User Roles and Personas, Learning Administrator Measurement, Learner-Related Capabilities, Manager-Related Capabilities and overall Investment in Capabilities.

For its 2024 Buyers Guides for Learning Management, ISG assessed software providers across four learning management categories – Learning Management Systems, Learning Experience Platforms, Learning Content Solutions and Extended Enterprise Learning – and produced a separate Buyers Guide for each. A total of 32 providers were assessed: 360Learning, Absorb, Adobe, Axonify, BizLibrary, Bridge, Cegid, Cornerstone, Coursera, CrossKnowledge, D2L, Dayforce, Degreed, Docebo, ELB Learning, eloomi, isolved, Learning Pool, LearnUpon, LinkedIn Learning, OpenSesame, Oracle, PeopleFluent, Pluralsight, SAP, Schoox, Skillsoft, TalentLMS, Thought Industries, Thrive, Udemy and Workday.

ISG Software Research designates the top three software providers as Leaders in each category. For the 2024 study, the leading providers in ranked order are:

Learning Management Systems: Oracle, Schoox and Cornerstone OnDemand

Learning Experience Platforms: Oracle, EdCast by Cornerstone and Absorb

Learning Content Solutions: Udemy, Cornerstone and ELB Learning

Extended Enterprise Learning: Oracle, Cornerstone and Schoox

"Learning is at the heart of every organization’s ability to improve the skills of its workforce and it requires modern digital systems for enhanced engagement and effective experiences,” said Mark Smith, partner of software research at ISG. "This research will help assess and select the best software provider.”

The ISG Buyers Guides for Learning Management are the distillation of more than a year of market and product research efforts. The research is not sponsored nor influenced by software providers and is conducted solely to help enterprises optimize their business and IT software investments.

