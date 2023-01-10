SolarEdge and Sunnova Expand Partnership to Include SolarEdge Home Battery in Sunnova’s Energy as a Service Portfolio

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, and Sunnova Energy International, Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider, today announced the expansion of their long-standing partnership with the addition of the SolarEdge Home Battery to the Sunnova EaaS portfolio. The expansion of the partnership will enable Sunnova’s network of dealers to offer the SolarEdge Home Battery, in order to better meet homeowners’ demand for increased energy efficiency and resiliency – crucial in the current climate of energy price inflation and grid instability.

The SolarEdge Home Battery offers more backup power compared to AC-coupled battery solutions (Photo: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.)

The SolarEdge Home Battery’s highly efficient DC-coupled design requires just one power conversion when consuming PV stored energy, compared to three with AC-coupled batteries. This can add up to 10 days of saved energy for every year of use when compared to a typical 10kW PV system in self consumption mode. In addition, the SolarEdge Home Battery provides continuous power, enabling consumers to power more and larger devices, such as washing machines and HVACs, for longer periods of time.

William J. (John) Berger, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova commented: "Homeowners’ energy demands are increasing at a time when utility bills are skyrocketing and grid instability is becoming more frequent. The addition of the SolarEdge Home Battery to our Energy as a Service offering marks an important next step forward in our mission to deliver highly robust, industry-leading solutions that meet homeowner demand to live in a more energy-efficient and energy-independent way.”

"Sunnova’s extensive network of dealers now have access to our highly efficient, high-power DC battery that will enable homeowners to take even greater control of their energy usage and power more of their lives with clean, renewable solar energy,” commented Zvi Lando, CEO, SolarEdge Technologies. "We look forward to building on our successful relationship with Sunnova to help unlock the full potential of solar power for additional homeowners across the U.S.”

Each SolarEdge Home Battery provides 9.7kWh of backup capacity and up to nine batteries (three per inverter) can be stacked on a single backup system, for up to 87.3kWh of backup capacity and 30kW of continuous power. The battery is compliant with the UL9540A advanced safety standard. It is also designed to meet installer demand for a residential solution that is fast and cost effective to install. Accessible cable management and wireless communication speed up installation and decrease commissioning times.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading U.S. Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable, and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®. For more information, please visit sunnova.com.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com

Forward Looking Statements

