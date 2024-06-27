SolarEdge Announces Appointment of New Chief Marketing Officer

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today the appointment of Mr. Shuki Nir as the Company’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Mr. Shuki Nir

Prior to joining SolarEdge, Mr. Nir served in several key leadership roles, including General Manager of the Consumer Business Unit at SanDisk and also led SanDisk’s Corporate Marketing. His extensive tenure includes consulting for multinational corporations and serving on several boards, including Kornit Digital and IronSource. Mr. Nir holds an MBA, an LLB and BA in accounting from Tel Aviv University.

Mr. Nir is succeeding Mr. Yogev Barak, who has served as the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer for the last 3.5 years. During this time Mr. Barak helped scale SolarEdge’s marketing efforts, driving growth in key markets and building a strong worldwide marketing team and infrastructure.

Zvi Lando, CEO of SolarEdge, said: "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Shuki as our new Chief Marketing Officer. Shuki’s mission will be to further develop the Company’s brand value with consumers and businesses, enter new market segments, and expand the product portfolio. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Yogev for his contribution to SolarEdge as our Company experienced significant growth over the past several years.”

Shuki Nir, SolarEdge’s new CMO, commented: "I am very excited to join SolarEdge and become part of the renewable energy revolution. The Company’s strong legacy of innovation is inspiring, and I look forward to continuing to advance its leading market position and brand image.”

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com

