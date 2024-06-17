SolarEdge Announces Plans for Global Rollout of its First-of-a-Kind Energy Optimization Software Platform for Commercial and Industrial Applications

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the global rollout of SolarEdge ONE for C&I, a comprehensive software-based energy optimization platform for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) solar applications, expected to become generally available in the coming months.

SolarEdge ONE for C&I is the Company’s first-of-a-kind energy optimization platform, developed by SolarEdge specifically for EPCs, Operation and Maintenance (O&M) providers and businesses. It is designed to automatically and constantly manage the site’s energy production, storage and consumption, enabling businesses to maximize energy savings and meet their environmental goals, by utilizing real-time data analytics to make intelligent decisions.

SolarEdge ONE for C&I will offer EPCs and O&M teams advanced PV monitoring and fleet management tools tailored specifically for C&I applications. The software platform will deliver deep performance analysis across entire PV fleets, drilling down to the module level. In addition, it is intended to help EPC’s and O&M teams to minimize downtime and reduce site visits, with features such as remote troubleshooting, device operation and remote configuration. The platform’s live alerts system will enable proactive response to critical issues for extended system performance.

The SolarEdge ONE for C&I platform is designed to serve as a single ecosystem for controlling and managing the site’s energy assets, including PV, storage, EV chargers and building assets, such as HVAC, lighting, etc. It will provide energy insights to various stakeholders in an organization, and is intended to render unnecessary complicated third-party integrations.

Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge, comments: "SolarEdge ONE for C&I is a culmination of our recent strategic acquisitions of software companies Wevo for EV charging management and Hark for buildings energy asset optimization, as well as our expertise and know-how in developing a dedicated C&I energy optimization solution. Complementing our hardware portfolio of inverters and our new C&I storage systems, the comprehensive solution will offer customers a complete end-to-end ecosystem with optimization for energy savings, from a single supplier. We believe this solution will bring significant value for businesses in their energy transition, providing a technologically advanced and future-ready solution that can evolve with their changing needs.”

