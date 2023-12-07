|
07.12.2023 14:49:52
Solid Biosciences Says FDA Grants Fast Track Designation For Gene Therapy Candidate SGT-003
(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) announced Thursday that it has received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for SGT-003, the company's next-generation Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy candidate.
IND clearance by the FDA for SGT-003 was received in November 2023. The planned Phase 1/2 trial, SGT-003-101, is a first-in-human, open-label, multicenter trial to determine the safety and tolerability of SGT-003 in pediatric patients with DMD at a dose of 1E14vg/kg.
SGT-003 will be administered as a one-time intravenous infusion to patients in two cohorts with a minimum of three patients each, with the potential for cohort expansion. Cohort 1 will study patients aged 4 to < 6 years of age with DMD. Long-term safety and efficacy will be evaluated for a total of 5 years following treatment.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Solid Biosciences Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.23
|Solid Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: Solid Biosciences vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Solid Biosciences Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX knackt Rekordhoch -- Wall Street schließt freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen vor dem Wochenende an. Die Wall Street tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Börsenwoche fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.