Leading Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QK10 / ISIN: KYG5410P1000
|
04.11.2025 21:59:00
Solid Spot ETF Demand Not Enough to Offset Macro Headwinds, Leading to 7% Decline in Solana
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) continues to be one of the most sought-after cryptos in the market, for good reason. This smart-contract-enabled proof-of-stake blockchain can churn out transactions faster than almost any other blockchain out there, at a fraction of the cost of what users on other large networks will pay.As such, Solana is where a significant percentage of overall utility ends up being created, whether that be in the development or usage of decentralized applications.That said, this top Layer 1 network has seen a sharp sell-off in today's session, with Solana's native SOL tokens down 7.8% over the past 24 hours, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg Smehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!